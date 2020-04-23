Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 517 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,676,055 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $264,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,734 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

