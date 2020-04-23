Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:TER opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,811,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $140,159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

