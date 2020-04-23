Norges Bank Takes Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,051,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.15% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 915.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 369,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 332,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 301,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.