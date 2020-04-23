Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 419,361 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Golar LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Golar LNG stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $617.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

