Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,897,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 2,459.3% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX opened at $33.81 on Thursday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.