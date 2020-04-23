Norges Bank Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 407,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,006 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NYSE:TV opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.