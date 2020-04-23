Norges Bank Invests $5.48 Million in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in First Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in First Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

First Financial stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

