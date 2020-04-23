Norges Bank Invests $5.36 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after buying an additional 1,899,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after buying an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $38,676.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,564 shares of company stock worth $3,818,044 over the last three months.

GO stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

