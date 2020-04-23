Norges Bank Invests $5.32 Million in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 210,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 177,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.08.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.