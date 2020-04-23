Norges Bank Buys Shares of 292,089 Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 292,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 13,729 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $331,967.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,802.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

