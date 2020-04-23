Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 345,601 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Norges Bank owned 0.34% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after buying an additional 601,467 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 177,738 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

