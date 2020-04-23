Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,310,962 Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,310,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $748,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter.

CDEV stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

