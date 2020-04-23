Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 131,051 Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Noah as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Noah by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after buying an additional 730,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Noah by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

