Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

