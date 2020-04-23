Nomura Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.17. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

