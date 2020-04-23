Nomura Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.17. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
