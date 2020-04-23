Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in NetApp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $39.68 on Thursday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

