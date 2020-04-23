Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,106,000 after buying an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,352,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

