Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,135 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

