Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,003 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.92. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

