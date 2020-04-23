Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

