Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 82,510 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 245.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,776,000 after acquiring an additional 406,367 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FOX to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

