Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

