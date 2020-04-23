Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Steris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Steris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

