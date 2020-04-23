Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after buying an additional 226,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after buying an additional 210,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Henry Schein by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the period.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

