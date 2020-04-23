Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.