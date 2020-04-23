Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Royal Gold by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $12,907,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,024,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

