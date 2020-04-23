Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.18.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

