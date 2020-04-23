Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 36,590 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

NYSE:PHM opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

