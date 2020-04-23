Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,427 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $118.80 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.