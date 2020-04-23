Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

