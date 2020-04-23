Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,042 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,661,055,000 after buying an additional 325,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

