Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 11,000 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

