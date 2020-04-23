Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $58.13, 35,807 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 794,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.
NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01.
In other news, Director John R. Muse purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.
About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
