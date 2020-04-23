Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $58.13, 35,807 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 794,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Muse purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

