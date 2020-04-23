New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.39.

NEWR stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.07.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 501,160 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $27,771,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

