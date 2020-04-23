Neil Austin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin purchased 1,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £1,230 ($1,618.00).

CARR stock opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.86. Carr’s Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

