Neil Austin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin purchased 1,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £1,230 ($1,618.00).

CARR stock opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.86. Carr’s Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

