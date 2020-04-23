Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.11.

NYSE:NAV opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

