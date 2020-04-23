Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) dropped 7.3% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.55, approximately 1,943,477 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,676,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.20.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

