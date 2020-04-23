Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Navient accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Navient by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

