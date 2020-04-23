NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of GASNY opened at $3.25 on Monday. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from NATURGY ENERGY /ADR’s previous Variable dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

About NATURGY ENERGY /ADR

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

