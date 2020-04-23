NAHL Group’s (NAH) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON NAH opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.69. The company has a market cap of $17.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. NAHL Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.70).

In other news, insider James Saralis acquired 18,000 shares of NAHL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,786.11).

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

