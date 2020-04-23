Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 0.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) rose 0.3% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.59, approximately 759,763 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,019,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Specifically, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 193,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,055,200 shares of company stock worth $16,688,202. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

