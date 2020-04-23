Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 0.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.59, approximately 759,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,019,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Specifically, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 387,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00. Insiders have acquired 2,055,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,202 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

