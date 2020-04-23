Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myokardia alerts:

On Wednesday, April 8th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00.

MYOK opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 130.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,851,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.