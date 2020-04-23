MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 12,451,900 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

