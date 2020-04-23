Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVDCY. Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.85. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

