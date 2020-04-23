Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $9,095,276.61 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,216,415.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $712,100.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $421,349.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $184.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.