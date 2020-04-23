Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) Insider Acquires £2,078,000 in Stock

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of Miton Global Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £207.80 ($273.35) per share, with a total value of £2,078,000 ($2,733,491.19).
Shares of MIGO stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 15.42. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.26. Miton Global Opportunities PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.74).
