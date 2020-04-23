Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) Insider Acquires £2,078,000 in Stock

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of Miton Global Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £207.80 ($273.35) per share, with a total value of £2,078,000 ($2,733,491.19).

Shares of MIGO stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 15.42. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.26. Miton Global Opportunities PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.74).

Miton Global Opportunities Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

