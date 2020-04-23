Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MG. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Mistras Group to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
NYSE:MG opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mistras Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 286,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mistras Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.
