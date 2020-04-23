Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MG. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Mistras Group to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MG opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Dennis Bertolotti purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,803.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos purchased 87,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,428. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mistras Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 286,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mistras Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

