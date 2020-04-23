Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 10.2% on Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $85.51 and last traded at $85.62, approximately 1,057,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 590,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.

Specifically, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

