Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells $3,613,200.00 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MRTX stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.04. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $132.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 301,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

